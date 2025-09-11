Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Sept 2025 7:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Sept 2025 7:44 AM IST

    ഖത്തറിലെ ഇസ്രായേൽ ആക്രമണം; സുരക്ഷ അംഗം കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടതിൽ സൗദി അനുശോചിച്ചു

    റി​യാ​ദ്: ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ സേ​ന​യി​ലെ അം​ഗം കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​ൽ സൗ​ദി അ​റേ​ബ്യ ഖ​ത്ത​റി​​നെ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് സൗ​ദി പൂ​ർ​ണ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യും ഐ​ക്യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യ​വും ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ആ​​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​ർ വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ സു​ഖം പ്രാ​പി​ക്ക​ട്ടെ​യെ​ന്നും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

