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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightദമ്മാമിൽ ഇരുമ്പ്...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Aug 2026 8:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Aug 2026 8:03 AM IST

    ദമ്മാമിൽ ഇരുമ്പ് അവശിഷ്​ടങ്ങൾക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചു

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    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ചു
    ദമ്മാമിൽ ഇരുമ്പ് അവശിഷ്​ടങ്ങൾക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചു
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    ദ​മ്മാ​മി​ൽ ഇ​രു​മ്പ് അ​വ​ശി​ഷ്​​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ട​ർ​ന്നു​പി​ടി​ച്ച തീ ​സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് സേ​ന അ​ണ​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ദ​മ്മാം: സൗ​ദി കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യി​ലെ ദ​മ്മാ​മി​ൽ ഇ​രു​മ്പ് അ​വ​ശി​ഷ്​​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ (സ്ക്രാ​പ്പ്) ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് സേ​ന അ​ണ​ച്ചു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം.

    വി​വ​ര​മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ഓ​ഫ് സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് സം​ഘം ഉ​ട​ൻ​ത​ന്നെ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക​യും തീ ​പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

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