Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 3 May 2025 11:44 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 May 2025 11:44 AM IST
ഇന്തോനേഷ്യൻ തീർഥാടകരെത്തിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Indonesian pilgrims arrived
മദീന: ഈ വർഷത്തെ ഹജ്ജിന് ഇന്തോനേഷ്യയിൽനിന്നുള്ള തീർഥാടകർ എത്തി തുടങ്ങി.‘മക്ക റൂട്ട്’ സംരംഭത്തിനു കീഴിൽ ആദ്യസംഘം സോളോയിലെ അഡിസുമർമോ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽനിന്നാണ് പുറപ്പെട്ടത്. മദീന വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തിയ സംഘത്തെ ഹജ്ജ് ഉംറ മന്ത്രാലയ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരും ഇന്തോനേഷ്യൻ എംബസി ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരും ചേർന്നു സ്വീകരിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story