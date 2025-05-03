Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഇ​ന്തോ​നേ​ഷ്യ​ൻ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 3 May 2025 11:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 May 2025 11:44 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്തോ​നേ​ഷ്യ​ൻ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​രെ​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇ​ന്തോ​നേ​ഷ്യ​ൻ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​രെ​ത്തി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​ന്തോ​നേ​ഷ്യ​ൻ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​കർ മ​ദീ​ന​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​ദീ​ന: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഹ​ജ്ജി​ന്​ ഇ​ന്തോ​നേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ എ​ത്തി തു​ട​ങ്ങി.‘മ​ക്ക റൂ​ട്ട്​’ സം​രം​ഭ​ത്തി​നു​ കീ​ഴി​​ൽ ആ​ദ്യ​സം​ഘം സോ​ളോ​യി​ലെ അ​ഡി​സു​മ​ർ​മോ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്​​ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ്​ പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. മ​ദീ​ന വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ സം​ഘ​ത്തെ ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ ഉം​റ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും ഇ​ന്തോ​നേ​ഷ്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും ചേ​ർ​ന്നു സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:madinapilgrimssaudiarabiahajjIndonesian Girl
    News Summary - Indonesian pilgrims arrived
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X