Posted Ondate_range 7 Nov 2025 10:36 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Nov 2025 10:36 AM IST
News Summary - Indira Gandhi Martyrdom Day observed in Buraydah
ബുറൈദ: ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി അൽഖസീം സെൻട്രൽ കമ്മിറ്റി ഇന്ദിരാഗാന്ധി രക്തസാക്ഷി ദിനം ആചരിച്ചു. പ്രിയദർശിനി മെമ്മോറിയൽ ഹാളിൽ നടന്ന അനുസ്മരണ യോഗത്തിൽ പ്രസിഡൻറ് അബദുറഹ്മാൻ തിരുർ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി പ്രമോദ് കുര്യൻ കോട്ടയം അനുസ്മരണ പ്രഭാഷണം നടത്തി.
ഖുബൈബ് ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റി പ്രസിഡൻറ് മനോജ് തോമസ് പത്തനംതിട്ട, വൈസ് പ്രസിഡൻറ് മുജീബ് ഒതായി തുടങ്ങിയവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. ട്രഷറർ ഷിയാസ് കണിയാപുരം നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞു.
