Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Nov 2025 10:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Nov 2025 10:36 AM IST

    ബു​റൈ​ദ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം

    ബു​റൈ​ദ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം
    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ബു​റൈ​ദ​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ന്ദി​രാ ഗാ​ന്ധി

    ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി

    ബു​റൈ​ദ: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​ൽ​ഖ​സീം സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഇ​ന്ദി​രാഗാ​ന്ധി ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു. പ്രി​യ​ദ​ർ​ശി​നി മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ അ​ബ​ദു​റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ തി​രു​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പ്ര​മോ​ദ് കു​ര്യ​ൻ കോ​ട്ട​യം അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    ഖു​ബൈ​ബ് ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ മ​നോ​ജ് തോ​മ​സ് പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ മു​ജീ​ബ് ഒ​താ​യി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ഷി​യാ​സ് ക​ണി​യാ​പു​രം ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    News Summary - Indira Gandhi Martyrdom Day observed in Buraydah
