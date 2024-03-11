Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഇന്ത്യൻസ് വെൽഫെയർ ഫോറം...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 11 March 2024 2:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 March 2024 2:17 AM GMT

    ഇന്ത്യൻസ് വെൽഫെയർ ഫോറം രക്തദാനം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    blood donation camp
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ​സ് വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ഫോ​റം റി​യാ​ദ് സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ സോ​ൺ ന​സീം റൗ​ദ ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്​

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ​സ് വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ഫോ​റം റി​യാ​ദ് സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ സോ​ൺ ന​സീം റൗ​ദ ബ്രാ​ഞ്ചും കി​ങ്​ സ​ഊ​ദ്​ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സി​റ്റി​യും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​ത്​ മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക്​ ര​ണ്ട്​ വ​രെ ന​സീ​മി​ലെ മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ബ്ല​ഡ്​​ബാ​ങ്ക് വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ്​ ര​ക്ത​ശേ​ഖ​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ന​സിം ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 50ല​ധി​കം ര​ക്ത​ദാ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും പ്ര​ശം​സാ​പ​ത്ര​വും ഗി​ഫ്റ്റ് ബാ​ഗും സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Blood DonationSaudi Arabia News
    News Summary - Indians Welfare Forum Blood Donation
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X