സൗദിയിൽ ലോറി മറിഞ്ഞ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡ്രൈവർ മരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 25 Nov 2025 3:43 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Nov 2025 3:43 PM IST
സൗദിയിൽ ലോറി മറിഞ്ഞ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡ്രൈവർ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Indian driver dies after lorry overturns in Saudi Arabia
ജുബൈൽ: സൗദി കിഴക്കൻ പ്രവിശ്യയിലെ അബുഹൈദരിയാ റോഡിൽ ലോറി മറിഞ്ഞ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡ്രൈവർ മരിച്ചു. ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് സ്വദേശി വെങ്കടേഷ് നാങ്കി (34) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ലോറി റോഡിൽനിന്ന് തെന്നിമാറി മറിഞ്ഞാണ് അപകടം ഉണ്ടായത്. വാഹനം ഓടിച്ചിരുന്ന വെങ്കിടേഷ് സംഭവസ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ച് തന്നെ മരിച്ചു.
തിങ്കളാഴ്ച്ച (നവം. 24) വൈകിട്ടായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. ജുബൈൽ ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം ഔദ്യോഗിക നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ ജനസേവന വിഭാഗം കൺവീനർ സലിം ആലപ്പുഴ അറിയിച്ചു.
