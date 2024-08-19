Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Aug 2024 2:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Aug 2024 2:22 AM GMT

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ 78ാമ​ത് സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ ദി​നം പ്രൗ​ഢ​മാ​യ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ദേ​ശീ​യ ഗാ​നാ​ലാ​പ​ന​ത്തോ​ടെ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച ച​ട​ങ്ങ് സ്കൂ​ൾ മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ്​ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ മെ​ഹു​ൽ ചൗ​ഹാ​ൻ പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി.

    വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​വും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​വി രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ യു​വാ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​വും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ചു. സ്കൂ​ൾ വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളും അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രും ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രും സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​െൻറ വി​വി​ധ ത​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

