Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    13 Nov 2024 3:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    13 Nov 2024 3:48 AM GMT

    കൃപ സ്‌കോളർഷിപ് പദ്ധതി ഉദ്ഘാടനം നാളെ

    kripa
    റി​യാ​ദ്: കാ​യം​കു​ളം റി​യാ​ദ് പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (കൃ​പ) ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നും റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ പൊ​തു​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന സ​ത്താ​ർ കാ​യം​കു​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ ര​ണ്ടാം ച​ര​മ​വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്​​ച ന​ട​ക്കും. ‘സ​ത്താ​ർ കാ​യം​കു​ളം സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി’​യു​ടെ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന​വും അ​ന്ന്​ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ ഏ​ഴി​ന്​ മ​ല​സി​ലെ അ​ൽ​മാ​സ് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. കാ​യം​കു​ളം നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ 50 മി​ടു​ക്ക​രാ​യ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ​ഠ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യ​മാ​ണ് ‘സ​ത്താ​ർ കാ​യം​കു​ളം സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി’​യി​ലൂ​ടെ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ക.

    Saudi Arabia News
    News Summary - Inauguration of Kripa Scholarship Scheme on thursday
