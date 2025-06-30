Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jun 2025 8:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jun 2025 8:58 AM IST

    മ​ജ്​​ലി​സ്​ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ഇ​മാം ബു​ഖാ​രി ഇ​ൻ​സ്​​റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ടി​ന് നൂ​റു​മേ​നി വി​ജ​യം

    Imam Bukhari Institute achieves 100% success
    മ​ജ്‌​ലി​സ് ത​അ​ലീ​മു​ൽ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി കേ​ര​ള പ്രൈ​മ​റി പൊ​തു​പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​ത മാ​ർ​ക്ക് നേ​ടി​യ കെ.​പി. ആ​തി​ഫി​നെ ജി​ദ്ദ ശ​റ​ഫി​യ ഇ​മാം ബു​ഖാ​രി ഇ​ൻ​സ്​​റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ർ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം

    ന​ൽ​കി അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ജി​ദ്ദ: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ മ​ജ്‌​ലി​സ് ത​അ​ലീ​മു​ൽ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി കേ​ര​ള ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്രൈ​മ​റി പൊ​തു​പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ജി​ദ്ദ ശ​റ​ഫി​യ ഇ​മാം ബു​ഖാ​രി ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​ട്യൂ​ടി​നു നൂ​റു​മേ​നി വി​ജ​യം. അ​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം മ​ജ്‌​ലി​സ് ടോ​പ്പ​ർ ലി​സ്റ്റി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​ത മാ​ർ​ക്ക് നേ​ടി കെ.​പി. ആ​തി​ഫ് ഇ​ടം​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളും അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രും മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റും വി​ജ​യി​യെ അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു. പു​തി​യ അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള അ​ഡ്മി​ഷ​ൻ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യും പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് 0569677504, 0541435975 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണെ​ന്നും മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Imam Bukhari Institute achieves 100% success in Majlis exam
