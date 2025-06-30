Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 30 Jun 2025 8:58 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Jun 2025 8:58 AM IST
മജ്ലിസ് പരീക്ഷയിൽ ഇമാം ബുഖാരി ഇൻസ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂട്ടിന് നൂറുമേനി വിജയംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Imam Bukhari Institute achieves 100% success in Majlis exam
ജിദ്ദ: ഈ വർഷത്തെ മജ്ലിസ് തഅലീമുൽ ഇസ്ലാമി കേരള നടത്തിയ പ്രൈമറി പൊതുപരീക്ഷയിൽ ജിദ്ദ ശറഫിയ ഇമാം ബുഖാരി ഇൻസ്റ്റിട്യൂടിനു നൂറുമേനി വിജയം. അതോടൊപ്പം മജ്ലിസ് ടോപ്പർ ലിസ്റ്റിൽ ഉന്നത മാർക്ക് നേടി കെ.പി. ആതിഫ് ഇടംപിടിച്ചു. വിദ്യാർഥികളും അധ്യാപകരും മാനേജ്മെന്റും വിജയിയെ അനുമോദിച്ചു. പുതിയ അധ്യയന വർഷത്തേക്കുള്ള അഡ്മിഷൻ തുടർന്ന് കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നതായും പ്രവേശനത്തിന് 0569677504, 0541435975 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണെന്നും മാനേജ്മെന്റ് കമ്മിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story