Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 20 March 2024 2:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 March 2024 2:59 AM GMT

    ന​വ​യു​ഗം ഹ​ഫു​ഫ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് സം​ഗ​മം

    ifthar meet
    ന​വ​യു​ഗം സാം​സ്ക്കാ​രി​ക​വേ​ദി അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്​​സ ഹു​ഫു​ഫ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ്​ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്​​സ: പ്ര​വാ​സി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി ഒ​ത്തൊ​രു​മ​യു​ടെ കാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യി ന​വ​യു​ഗം സാം​സ്ക്കാ​രി​ക​വേ​ദി അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്​​സ ഹ​ഫു​ഫ് യൂ​നി​റ്റി​ന്റെ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം. ന​വ​യു​ഗം ഹ​ഫു​ഫ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രും തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ന​വ​യു​ഗം നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ സു​ശീ​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ, ഉ​ണ്ണി മാ​ധ​വം, സി​യാ​ദ് പ​ള്ളി​മു​ക്ക്, സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്​​മ​ണ്യ​ൻ, അ​നി​ൽ, ഷി​ഹാ​ബ്, നൗ​ഷാ​ദ്, ജ​ലീ​ൽ ശു​ഖൈ​ഖ്, അ​ഖി​ൽ അ​ര​വി​ന്ദ്, ഷി​ബു താ​ഹി​ർ, ബ​ക്ക​ർ മൈ​നാ​ഗ​പ്പ​ള്ളി, സു​രേ​ഷ് മ​ട​വൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Ifthar meetSaudi NewsRamadan 2024
