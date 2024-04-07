Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 7 April 2024 4:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 April 2024 4:12 AM GMT

    ‘ട്രി​പ’ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ‘ട്രി​പ’ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    ‘ട്രി​പ’ ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം

    ദ​മ്മാം: ‘ട്രി​പ’ ദ​മ്മാം കാ​സ റ​സ്​​റ്റാ​റ​ൻ​റി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ നി​സാം യൂ​സ​ഫ് ആ​മു​ഖ​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.​മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന എ​ക്സി. അം​ഗം അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ മാ​ഹീ​ൻ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി. സു​രേ​ഷ് മ​ണ്ണ​റ, സ​ബി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. പ​ഠ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മി​ക​വ്​ പു​ല​ർ​ത്തി​യ ട്രി​പ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. ട്രി​പ ബാ​ല​വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ റാ​ബി​യ നാ​സ​റും മി​ൻ​ഹ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ​യും അ​വ​താ​ര​ക​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ ജ​ലാ​ലു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Iftar meetSaudi NewsRamadan 2024
