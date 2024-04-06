Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2024 3:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2024 3:19 AM GMT

    തി​രൂ​ര​ങ്ങാ​ടി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    iftar meet
    തി​രൂ​ര​ങ്ങാ​ടി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്​​മ ഇ​ഫ്​​താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: തി​രൂ​ര​ങ്ങാ​ടി റി​യാ​ദ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ബ​ത്​​ഹ​യി​ലെ അ​ൽ​മാ​സ് ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​​ന്റെ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ 50 ഓ​ളം പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​രി​മ്പ്ര റ​ഊ​ഫ്, സാ​ദി​ഖ് ബാ​ബു, മാ​ട്ടാ​ൻ റ​ഊ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. തി​രൂ​ര​ങ്ങാ​ടി മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന സം​ഘ​ട​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചു വ​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Iftar meetSaudi NewsRamadan 2024
    News Summary - Iftar meet
