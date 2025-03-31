Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം നടത്തി

    iftar gathering
    റി​യാ​ദ്​ തി​രൂ​ര​ങ്ങാ​ടി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്​​മ ഇ​ഫ്​​താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: തി​രൂ​ര​ങ്ങാ​ടി​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി. മ​ല​സ് സീ​ര ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​മ്പ​തോ​ളം പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​രി​മ്പ്ര റ​ഊ​ഫ്, എം.​വി. ശു​കൂ​ർ, സാ​ദി​ഖ് ബാ​ബു, റ​ഊ​ഫ് മാ​ട്ടാ​ൻ, എം​ടി. നാ​സ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Iftar gatheringRamadan 2025
