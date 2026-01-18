Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jan 2026 9:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jan 2026 9:08 AM IST

    'നീയീല്ലെങ്കിൽ'

    നീയീല്ലെങ്കിൽ
    Listen to this Article

    മു​ള​ങ്കാ​ട​തി​​ന്റെ പാ​ട്ട് നി​ർ​ത്തും

    അ​രു​വി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ഴു​ക്ക് നി​ല​ക്കും

    വി​ശ​ന്നു വ​ല​ഞ്ഞ പാ​മ്പ​തി​​ന്റെ

    ഇ​ര തു​പ്പി​ക്ക​ള​യും

    പ​റ​ക്ക​മു​റ്റാ​ത്ത കി​ളി​ക്കു​ഞ്ഞ്

    കൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് താ​ഴേ​ക്ക് ചാ​ടും

    ജീ​വ​ന്റെ ചൂ​ടു​മാ​റു​മു​മ്പ​തി​​ന്റെ

    ദേ​ഹ​ത്തു​റു​മ്പ​രി​ക്കും

    വെ​പ്രാ​ള​പ്പെ​ട്ടോ​ടും പൂ​ച്ച​ക്കു​ഞ്ഞ്

    ച​ക്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക​ടി​യി​ൽ​പെ​ടും

    സ്വ​പ്ന​ത്തി​ലൊ​രു

    പ​ര​ൽ​മീ​ൻ ക​ര​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് തു​ള്ളും

    ശ്വാ​സം​മു​ട്ടി​ച്ചാ​വും

    പൂ​ക്ക​ളെ മ​ടു​ത്ത് ചി​ത്ര​ശ​ല​ഭം

    മാം​സ​ഭോ​ജി​യാ​യൊ​രു

    ചെ​ടി​യെ​ത്തേ​ടും

    ക​വി​ത​മു​ള​ക്കാ​ത്ത മ​ണ്ണി​തി​ൽ

    ഞാ​ൻ ത​നി​ച്ചാ​യി​പ്പോ​കും

