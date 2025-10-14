Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Oct 2025 3:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Oct 2025 3:55 PM IST

    ഉംറ കഴിഞ്ഞ് മടങ്ങവേ ഇടുക്കി സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

    ഉംറ കഴിഞ്ഞ് മടങ്ങവേ ഇടുക്കി സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു
    ഇബ്രാഹിം

    Listen to this Article

    ജിദ്ദ: ഉംറ നിർവഹിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുന്നതിനായി ജിദ്ദ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തിയ ഇടുക്കി സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു. തൊടുപുഴ വേങ്ങല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി കാവാനപറമ്പിൽ ഇബ്രാഹിം (75) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ഹൃദയാലാതം സംഭവിക്കുകയും മരിക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ നബീസ, മക്കൾ: നജീബ്, നൗഫൽ, നജുമ, നസിയ, മരുമക്കൾ: നാസർ, റഹീം. ജിദ്ദ കിങ് ഫഹദ് ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഖബറടക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു. മരണാനന്തര സഹായങ്ങൾക്കും മറ്റും കെ.എം.സി.സി ജിദ്ദ വെൽഫയർ വിങ് പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:umrahSaudi NewsIdukki NativeKMCC Jeddahdied in Jeddah
