മദീനയിലേക്ക് ബാലിസ്റ്റിക് മിസൈൽ തൊടുത്ത് ഹൂതികൾ; തടഞ്ഞിട്ട് സഖ്യസേന

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മദീനയിലേക്ക് ബാലിസ്റ്റിക് മിസൈൽ തൊടുത്ത് ഹൂതികൾ; തടഞ്ഞിട്ട് സഖ്യസേനtext_fields
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News Summary - Houthis fire ballistic missile toward Medina; Coalition forces intercept it
റിയാദ്: മദീന മേഖലയെ ലക്ഷ്യമാക്കി ഹൂതി ഭീകരർ തൊടുത്ത ബാലിസ്റ്റിക് മിസൈൽ വ്യോമസേന വിജയകരമായി തടഞ്ഞു തകർത്തു. യെമനിലെ സഖ്യസേനയുടെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വക്താവ് മേജർ ജനറൽ തുർക്കി അൽ മാലികിയാണ് ഇന്നു (വ്യാഴാഴ്ച) ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്. വ്യോമപ്രതിരോധ സേനയുടെ കൃത്യസമയത്തുള്ള ഇടപെടലിലൂടെയാണ് മിസൈൽ ലക്ഷ്യസ്ഥാനത്ത് എത്തുന്നതിന് മുൻപ് തന്നെ തകർത്തത്.
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