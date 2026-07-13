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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightസൗദിക്ക് നേരെ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 13 July 2026 11:12 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 July 2026 11:12 PM IST

    സൗദിക്ക് നേരെ ഹൂതികളുടെ മിസൈൽ ആക്രമണ ശ്രമം; വ്യോമ പ്രതിരോധ സേന തകർത്തു

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    റിയാദ്: സൗദി അറേബ്യയുടെ തെക്കൻ പ്രവിശ്യ ലക്ഷ്യമാക്കി ഭീകരവാദികളായ ഹൂതി മിലിഷ്യകൾ തൊടുത്തുവിട്ട ബാലിസ്റ്റിക് മിസൈൽ ഭീഷണിയെ സൗദി വ്യോമ പ്രതിരോധ സേന വിജയകരമായി നേരിട്ടതായി റിപ്പോർട്ട്. മേഖലയിലെ ജനങ്ങളുടെ സുരക്ഷ ഉറപ്പാക്കിക്കൊണ്ട് മിസൈലുകൾ പ്രതിരോധ സേന ലക്ഷ്യസ്ഥാനത്ത് എത്തും മുൻപ് തന്നെ തകർക്കുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്നാണ് ലഭിക്കുന്ന വിവരങ്ങൾ.

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    TAGS:Houthi missile attackSaudi ArabiaAir Defense Force
    News Summary - Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia foiled by air defense forces
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