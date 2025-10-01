Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Oct 2025 1:34 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Oct 2025 1:34 PM IST

    'ഹി​ഫ' സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ മ​ത്സ​രം

    ഹി​ഫ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ മ​ത്സ​രം
    അ​ഹ്സ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഹി​ഫ) സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ

    മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്

    അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്‌​സ: ഹ​സ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഹി​ഫ) സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ മ​ത്സ​ര​വും മ​ധു​ര വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    പി.​എ​ഫ്.​സി, ന​വോ​ദ​യ എ​ഫ്.​സി, എ.​എ​ഫ്.​സി, സോ​ക്ക​ർ എ​ന്നീ ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ന് സി.​പി. നാ​സ​ർ, നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് താ​നൂ​ർ, വാ​ജി​ദ് മ​ഞ്ചേ​രി, ഷി​ബു ആ​സാ​ദ്, ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ബാ​ബു, മ​ജീ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Football Matchsaudinewsgulf
    X