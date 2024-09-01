Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Sep 2024 6:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Sep 2024 6:11 AM GMT

    വ​യ​നാ​ട്​ ദു​രി​ത​ബാ​ധി​ത​ർ​ക്ക്​ സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കി

    വ​യ​നാ​ട്​ ദു​രി​ത​ബാ​ധി​ത​ർ​ക്ക്​ സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ

    സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച യോ​ഗം

    ബു​റൈ​ദ: വ​യ​നാ​ട് ഉ​രു​ൾ​പൊ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്​​ടം നേ​രി​ട്ട 35 പേ​ർ​ക്ക്​ സൗ​ദി​യി​ലെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഫീ​ച്ച​ർ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ലെ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ സ​ഹാ​യം സ്വ​രൂ​പി​ച്ച്​ ന​ൽ​കി. തീ​പ് സീ ​ഫു​ഡ് ഗ്രൂ​പ് സൗ​ദി ഫി​നാ​ൻ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ ജം​ഷീ​ദ് സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി. ജോ​ലി ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ജോ​ലി​യും ക​ഴി​വി​ന​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച്​ ന​ൽ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശാ​നു​സ​ര​ണം ജം​ഷീ​ദ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. നി​സാ​ർ, സ​ക്കീ​ർ പ​ത്ത​റ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Wayanad LandslideSaudi Arabia NewsRelief Activities
    News Summary - Help was given to the victims of Wayanad
