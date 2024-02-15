Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2024 10:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2024 10:20 AM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; തെലങ്കാന സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; തെലങ്കാന സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    റിയാദ്: തെലങ്കാന സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നിര്യാതനായി. കരീം നഗർ സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് മുഖ്‌താർ ഹുസൈൻ (47) ആണ് റിയാദിലെ കിങ്​ ഫഹദ്​ മെഡിക്കൽ സിറ്റിയിൽ മരിച്ചത്​. ബുധനാഴ്​ച വൈകീട്ട്​ ദേഹാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യം കാരണം ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. റിയാദിൽ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: മുഹമ്മദ് ഗഫൂർ. മാതാവ്: അസീഗരി ബീഗം. ഭാര്യ: ഖൈസർ ബീഗം. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ റിയാദ് കെ.എം.സി.സി മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലാ വെൽഫെയർ വിങ്​ ചെയർമാൻ റഫീഖ് പുല്ലൂരിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്നു.

    News Summary - Heart attack; native of Telangana passed away in Riyadh
