    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 10:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 10:53 AM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി സൗദിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി സൗദിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ജിസാൻ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിസാനിനടുത്ത് അബു അരീഷിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വെളിമുക്ക്‌ ആലുങ്ങൽ സ്വദേശി ഇല്ലിക്കൽ അബ്ദുൽ നസീർ (52) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അബു അരീഷിൽ ബഖാലയിൽ രണ്ട്‌ വർഷത്തോളമായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. നേരത്തെ ആർദ്ദ, ത്വാഇഫ്‌ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലും ജോലിചെയ്തിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: മുഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി. മാതാവ്: ഖദീജ. ഭാര്യ: സുനീറ. മക്കൾ: സുഹാദ്‌, ഫസ് ലുൽ ഫാരിസ, അസ് ലഹ. ജിസാൻ ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ച മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികളുമായി കെ.എം.സി.സി പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്‌.

    TAGS:Heart AttackDeath News
    News Summary - Heart attack; native of Malappuram passed away in Saudi
