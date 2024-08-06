ഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
6 Aug 2024
6 Aug 2024
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Heart attack; native of Malappuram passed away in Jeddah
ജിദ്ദ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ജിദ്ദയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി. മലപ്പുറം വേങ്ങര കുറുവിൽകുണ്ടിലെ പൂച്ചേങ്ങൽ കഞ്ഞിമുഹമ്മദ് (52) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ജിദ്ദ കിങ് അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണം. ജിദ്ദ സനാഇയയിലെ ടൈലറിങ് സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ പൂച്ചേങ്ങൽ അബൂബക്കർ ഹാജി. ഭാര്യ: സഫിയ. മക്കൾ: നാജിയ നസ്രീൻ, നജീം. മരുമകൻ: ശബാബ് (പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: സെയ്തലവി, ഇസ്മായിൽ, അബ്ദുസ്സലാം. മൃതദേഹം ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഖബറടക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
