Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jan 2025 12:12 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jan 2025 12:12 PM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി മദീനയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    Nasser Palekodu
    മദീന: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി മദീനയിൽ മരിച്ചു. പള്ളിക്കൽ ബസാർ സ്വദേശി നാസർ പാലേക്കോട്ട് (47) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ച് നെഞ്ചുവേദന അനുഭവപ്പെട്ട ഇദ്ദേഹത്തെ സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കവേ വഴിയിൽ വെച്ച് മരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. 22 വർഷത്തോളമായി മദീനയിൽ പ്രവാസിയാണ്. ഭാര്യ: റുഫ്സീന, മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് നിഹാൽ (മദീന), നിഹാദ്, നസാൽ, ഫാത്തിമ.

    TAGS:Heart attackMalappuram Native
    News Summary - Heart attack: A native of Malappuram died in Medina
