ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കൊണ്ടോട്ടി സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ മരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 13 Nov 2024 1:16 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Nov 2024 1:16 PM GMT
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കൊണ്ടോട്ടി സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - heart attack A native of Kondotty, died in Jeddah
ജിദ്ദ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് മലപ്പുറം കൊണ്ടോട്ടി തുറക്കൽ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ മരിച്ചു. റുവൈസിൽ താമസക്കാരനായ അരിക്കുംപുറത്ത് മുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്ത്ഥഫ (54) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ച് നെഞ്ചുവേദന അനുഭവപ്പെടുകയും ഉടൻ മരിക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: സൈതാലി, മാതാവ്: ആയിഷ, ഭാര്യ: ഫാത്തിമ പുൽപ്പറമ്പൻ, മക്കൾ: ഷബീർ, ജാസിർ, ഷാഹിന, മരുമക്കൾ: അഷ്റഫ് അരീക്കോട്, സൗഖിയ ബാനു അരിമ്പ്ര, സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ലത്തീഫ്, സഫിയ. മരണാനന്തര സഹായങ്ങൾക്ക് കെ.എം.സി.സി ജിദ്ദ വെൽഫയർ വിങ്ങ് അംഗങ്ങൾ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.
