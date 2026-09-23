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Madhyamam
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    കൊണ്ടോട്ടി സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി

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    കൊണ്ടോട്ടി സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി
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    ജിദ്ദ: മലപ്പുറം കൊണ്ടോട്ടി പുളിക്കൽ വലിയപറമ്പ് കുടുക്കിൽ സ്വദേശി തെക്കേടത്ത് മൊയ്തീൻ കുട്ടി (59) ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ജിദ്ദ അൽ ഖുംറയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്ന അദ്ദേഹത്തെ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മഹാജർ കിങ് അബ്​ദുൽ അസീസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചുവെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. മരണാനന്തര നടപടികൾക്കും മറ്റു സഹായങ്ങൾക്കുമായി ജിദ്ദ കെ.എം.സി.സി വെൽഫെയർ വിങ് രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.

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