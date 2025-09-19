Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 9:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 9:31 AM IST

    ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ കോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞുവീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ കോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞുവീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് ചാ​ക്കോ

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം പെ​രു​മ്പ​ട​പ്പ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് ചാ​ക്കോ (43)കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണു മ​രി​ച്ചു. റി​ഗ്ഗ​യി​ൽ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ക​ളി​ച്ച് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് മ​ട​ങ്ങാ​നി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് കോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞ് വീ​ണ​ത്. ബാ​ങ്ക് മാ​നേ​ജ​രാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​റെ നാ​ളാ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് ചാ​ക്കോ കു​ടും​ബ സ​മേ​തം സാ​ൽ​മി​യ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു താ​മ​സം.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: പാ​ർ​വ​തി. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ന​ഥാ​ൻ, ന​യ​ന. ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി കെ​യ​ർ ടീ​മി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു വ​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death NewseranamkulamSaudi Newsbadminton court
    News Summary - He died after falling on the badminton court.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X