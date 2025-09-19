Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Sept 2025 9:31 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Sept 2025 9:31 AM IST
ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ കോർട്ടിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - He died after falling on the badminton court.
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: എറണാകുളം പെരുമ്പടപ്പ് സ്വദേശി ജേക്കബ് ചാക്കോ (43)കുവൈത്തിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണു മരിച്ചു. റിഗ്ഗയിൽ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ കളിച്ച് കഴിഞ്ഞ് മടങ്ങാനിരിക്കെയാണ് കോർട്ടിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞ് വീണത്. ബാങ്ക് മാനേജരായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. എറെ നാളായി കുവൈത്തിലുള്ള ജേക്കബ് ചാക്കോ കുടുംബ സമേതം സാൽമിയയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം.
ഭാര്യ: പാർവതി. മക്കൾ: നഥാൻ, നയന. ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി കെയർ ടീമിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ നടന്നു വരുന്നു.
