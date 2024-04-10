Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    10 April 2024 5:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 April 2024 5:00 AM GMT

    സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി

    handing contributions to paliative care by riyadh area welfare association
    പു​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ പെ​യി​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് പാ​ലി​യേ​റ്റി​വ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന്​ കൊ​ട്ട​പ്പു​റം റി​യാ​ദ് ഏ​രി​യ വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഭാ​വ​ന കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: കൊ​ട്ട​പ്പു​റം റി​യാ​ദ് ഏ​രി​യ വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പു​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ പെ​യി​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് പാ​ലി​യേ​റ്റി​വ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന് സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി. എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ഷ​വും റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും സ്വ​രൂ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന തു​ക​യാ​ണ്​ ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്ന​ത്. കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി മു​ൻ ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശ​ക സ​മി​തി അം​ഗം ടി.​പി. നാ​സ​ർ, അം​ഗം കെ. ​ഇ​ല്യാ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:RiyadhPaliative careFunding scheme
