Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    7 Jun 2025 6:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    7 Jun 2025 6:55 AM IST

    സ​ഹാ​യ​ധ​നം കൈ​മാ​റി

    സ​ഹാ​യ​ധ​നം കൈ​മാ​റി
    എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം സി​റാ​ജ് ആ​ലു​വ, എം.​എം. അ​ലി​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    ജി​ദ്ദ: സൗ​ദി കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ജി​ദ്ദ എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി നി​ർ​ധ​ന കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന് നൽകുന്ന സഹായം ആ​ലു​വ-​എ​ട​ത്ത​ല​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ തു​ക കൈ​മാ​റി.


    ആ​ലു​വ എ​ട​ത്ത​ല പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ കൊ​ടി​കു​ത്തി​മ​ല ഗ്രീ​ൻ​പാ​ർ​ക്ക് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി​യു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം എ​ട​ത്ത​ല കൊ​ടി​കു​ത്തി​മ​ല ശാ​ഖ മു​സ്​​ലിം ലീ​ഗ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് എം.​എം. അ​ലി സൗ​ദി കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ പ്ര​വി​ശ്യാ മു​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി​റാ​ജ് ആ​ലു​വ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി.

    പ്ര​വാ​സി ലീ​ഗ് ജി​ല്ലാ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ ന​സീ​ർ കൊ​ടി​കു​ത്തി​മ​ല ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

