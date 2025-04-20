Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 20 April 2025 6:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 April 2025 6:46 AM IST

    ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി

    ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി
    നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സൗ​ദി ഡ്രൈ​വേ​ഴ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​​ന്റെ രോ​ഗി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ നാ​സ​റി​ന്​ കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സൗ​ദി ഡ്രൈ​വേ​ഴ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​ഡി.​എ) തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലു​ള്ള കാ​ൻ​സ​ർ ബാ​ധി​ത​ർ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള മൂ​ന്നു രോ​ഗി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കി.

    അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ നി​സാ​ർ പൂ​ന്തു​റ​യും സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സു​ലൈ​മാ​ൻ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന്​ രോ​ഗി​ക​ളു​ടെ വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ലെ​ത്തി സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ നാ​സ​ർ വ​ഴി കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:charity fundSaudi Arabia
