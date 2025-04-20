Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 April 2025 6:46 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 April 2025 6:46 AM IST
ധനസഹായം കൈമാറിtext_fields
News Summary - hand over charity fund
റിയാദ്: നാഷനൽ സൗദി ഡ്രൈവേഴ്സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ (എൻ.എസ്.ഡി.എ) തിരുവനന്തപുരം ജില്ലയിലുള്ള കാൻസർ ബാധിതർ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള മൂന്നു രോഗികൾക്ക് ധനസഹായം നൽകി.
അസോസിയേഷൻ ചെയർമാൻ നിസാർ പൂന്തുറയും സെക്രട്ടറി സുലൈമാൻ തിരുവനന്തപുരം എന്നിവർ ചേർന്ന് രോഗികളുടെ വീടുകളിലെത്തി സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകൻ നാസർ വഴി കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്ക് കൈമാറി.
