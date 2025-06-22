Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jun 2025 7:30 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jun 2025 7:30 PM IST

    പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശിയായ ഹജ്ജ് തീർത്ഥാടകൻ മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശിയായ ഹജ്ജ് തീർത്ഥാടകൻ മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു
    മക്ക: പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശിയായ ഹജ്ജ് തീർത്ഥാടകൻ സലീം റാവുത്തർ (72) മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യയോടൊപ്പം സംസ്ഥാന ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റിക്ക് കീഴിൽ ഹജ്ജ് നിർവഹിക്കാനെത്തിയതായിരുന്നു.

    ഹജ്ജ് കർമങ്ങൾക്കിടെ അസുഖബാധിതനാവുകയായിരുന്നു. മക്കയിലെ അൽ നൂർ ആശുപത്രി തീവ്രപരിചരണ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ രണ്ടാഴ്ചയായി ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിയുകയായിരുന്നു. കടുത്ത ന്യൂമോണിയയെ തുടർന്നായിരുന്നു മരണം. നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം മക്കയിൽ കബറടക്കും.

    TAGS:Death Newshajj pilgrim
    News Summary - Hajj pilgrim from Pathanamthitta dies in Mecca
    X