    Saudi Arabia
    date_range 2 Jun 2025 1:04 AM IST
    date_range 2 Jun 2025 1:04 AM IST

    പാലക്കാട്​ സ്വദേശിയായ ഹജ്ജ്​ തീർഥാടകൻ മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    മക്ക: മലയാളി ഹജ്ജ് തീർഥാടകൻ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു. പാലക്കാട് ആലത്തൂർ സ്വദേശി വഴുവക്കോട് കാസിം (70) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    സംസ്ഥാന ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റിക്ക്​ കീഴിൽ ഭാര്യയ്ക്കൊപ്പം രണ്ടാഴ്ച മുമ്പാണ് ഹജ്ജിന് എത്തിയത്. ഉംറ നിർവഹിച്ച്​ ഹജ്ജിനുള്ള കാത്തിരിപ്പിനിടെയാണ് മരണം. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മക്കയിൽ ഖബറടക്കും.

    TAGS:Death Newspilgrimhajj
