Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    14 Jun 2025 4:44 PM IST
    Updated On
    14 Jun 2025 4:44 PM IST

    കാസർകോട്​ സ്വദേശിനിയായ ഹജ്ജ്​ തീർഥാടക മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    കാസർകോട്​ സ്വദേശിനിയായ ഹജ്ജ്​ തീർഥാടക മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു
    മക്ക: ഈ വർഷത്തെ ഹജ്ജിനെത്തിയ മലയാളി തീർഥാടക നിര്യാതയായി. കാസർകോട്​ കള്ളക്കട്ട വിദ്യാനഗർ സ്വദേശി റുഖിയ (50) ആണ് മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചത്.

    ന്യൂമോണിയ ബാധിച്ച് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ഭർത്താവ് അഹമ്മദ് കുഞ്ഞിയുടെ കൂടെ കേരള ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റിക്ക്​ കീഴിൽ കണ്ണൂരിൽനിന്നും ഹജ്ജിനെത്തിയതായിരുന്നു ഇവർ. ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹജ്ജ് മിഷന്റെ മക്ക അസീസിയയിലെ 334ാം നമ്പർ കെട്ടിടത്തിലായിരുന്നു താമസം.

    ഹജ്ജ് കർമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മദീന സന്ദർശനത്തിന് പുറപ്പെടാനിരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മക്കയിൽ ഖബറടക്കും.

