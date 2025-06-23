Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jun 2025 7:12 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jun 2025 7:12 PM IST

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ ഹജ്ജ് തീർഥാടകൻ മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ ഹജ്ജ് തീർഥാടകൻ മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു
    മക്ക: കണ്ണൂർ മാട്ടൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ ഹജ്ജ് തീർഥാടകൻ ഖാസിം (72) മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യയോടൊപ്പം സംസ്ഥാന ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റിക്ക് കീഴിൽ ഹജ്ജിനെത്തിയതായിരുന്നു.

    കർമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കുന്നതിനിടെ അസുഖം ബാധിച്ച് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിക്കെ ഞായറാഴ്ചയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച്ച പുലർച്ചെ മക്കയിലെ ഷെറായ മഖ്ബറയിൽ മൃതദേഹം കബറടക്കി. വിദേശത്തുള്ള മക്കളും ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാനെത്തി.

    ഹജ്ജ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർമാരായ ടി.പി. ഷമീം, ശുഹൈബ്, ഉനൈസ്, റഈസ് എന്നിവർ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കാൻ സഹായം നൽകി.

    TAGS:Death NewsGulf deathHajj 2025
    News Summary - Hajj pilgrim from Kannur dies in Mecca
