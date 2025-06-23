കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ ഹജ്ജ് തീർഥാടകൻ മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 23 Jun 2025 7:12 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Jun 2025 7:12 PM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ ഹജ്ജ് തീർഥാടകൻ മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Hajj pilgrim from Kannur dies in Mecca
മക്ക: കണ്ണൂർ മാട്ടൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ ഹജ്ജ് തീർഥാടകൻ ഖാസിം (72) മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യയോടൊപ്പം സംസ്ഥാന ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റിക്ക് കീഴിൽ ഹജ്ജിനെത്തിയതായിരുന്നു.
കർമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കുന്നതിനിടെ അസുഖം ബാധിച്ച് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിക്കെ ഞായറാഴ്ചയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച്ച പുലർച്ചെ മക്കയിലെ ഷെറായ മഖ്ബറയിൽ മൃതദേഹം കബറടക്കി. വിദേശത്തുള്ള മക്കളും ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാനെത്തി.
ഹജ്ജ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർമാരായ ടി.പി. ഷമീം, ശുഹൈബ്, ഉനൈസ്, റഈസ് എന്നിവർ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കാൻ സഹായം നൽകി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story