    Saudi Arabia
    date_range 24 April 2024 2:00 AM GMT
    date_range 24 April 2024 2:00 AM GMT

    ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ പെ​ർ​മി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ഇ​ന്നുമു​ത​ൽ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യും

    ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ പെ​ർ​മി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ഇ​ന്നുമു​ത​ൽ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യും
    ജി​ദ്ദ: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഹ​ജ്ജി​ന്​ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള പെ​ർ​മി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​ മു​ത​ൽ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു​തു​ട​ങ്ങു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ ഉം​റ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. അ​ബ്ഷി​ർ പ്ലാ​റ്റ്ഫോം വ​ഴി​യോ ഹ​ജ്ജ്, ഉം​റ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വെ​ബ്‌​സൈ​റ്റ് വ​ഴി​യോ ആ​ണ്​ പെ​ർ​മി​റ്റ്​ ന​ൽ​കു​ക. ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഹ​ജ്ജി​നു​ള്ള ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് ട്രാ​ക്കി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ നു​സ്​​ക്​ ആ​പ്ലി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​ഴി അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണെ​ന്നും ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ ഉം​റ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Hajj permitSaudi Arabiadomestic pilgrims
