Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    date_range 12 Sept 2025 9:53 AM IST
    date_range 12 Sept 2025 9:53 AM IST

    ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഹൈപ്പർ മാർക്കറ്റ് രണ്ടാം വാർഷികാഘോഷത്തിന് റിയാദിൽ തുടക്കം

    ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഹൈപ്പർ മാർക്കറ്റ് രണ്ടാം വാർഷികാഘോഷത്തിന് റിയാദിൽ തുടക്കം
    റിയാദ്: ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഹൈപ്പർ മാർക്കറ്റ് സൗദി അറേബ്യയിൽ രണ്ട് വർഷം പൂർത്തിയായി. വാർഷികത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച്​ വമ്പിച്ച വിലക്കിഴിവ്​ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന് മാനേജ്‌മെന്റ് അറിയിച്ചു.റിയാദിലുള്ള മൻസൂറ ബ്രാഞ്ചിലും സുവൈദി ബ്രാഞ്ചിലും ഇളവുകൾ ലഭ്യമാണ്​. വാർഷികത്തോട​നുബന്ധിച്ച്​ ഇന്ന് (വെള്ളി) വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ച് മണി മുതൽ മൻസൂറ റയാൻ മെഡിക്കൽ സെന്റർ നടത്തുന്ന സൗജന്യ മെഡിക്കൽ ക്യാമ്പ് ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതാണെന്നും മാനേജ്‌മെന്റ് അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsRiyadhgrand hypermarketAnniversary celebrationSaudi Arabia News
    News Summary - Grand Hypermarket's second anniversary celebration begins in Riyadh
