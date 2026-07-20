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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightകാ​ല​നും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​നും
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 20 July 2026 9:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2026 9:00 AM IST

    കാ​ല​നും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​നും

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    കാ​ല​നും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​നും
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    സി​റാ​ജ് ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി

    അ​ൽ ഖോ​ബാ​ർ

    ദൈ​വം ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്

    കാ​ല​നെ അ​യ​ച്ചു,

    ആ ​മ​നു​ഷ്യ​െൻറ

    ജീ​വ​ൻ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രാ​ൻ.

    ദൈ​വം കാ​ല​ന്

    കൊ​ടു​ത്ത പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൽ

    ഹി​ന്ദു​വെ​ന്നോ,

    കൃ​സ്താ​നി​യെ​ന്നോ,

    മു​സ്ലി​മെ​ന്നോ

    ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല.

    പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൽ

    ക്ര​മ​സം​ഖ്യ​യും

    ‘മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ൻ’

    എ​ന്ന് മാ​ത്ര​വു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു!

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    TAGS:poemLiteratuegulfGod of death
    News Summary - God of Death and man- poem
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