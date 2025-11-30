Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    30 Nov 2025 7:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2025 7:37 AM IST

    ആ​ട്​ മോ​ഷ​ണം;13 പാ​കി​സ്​​താ​നി​ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്​​റ്റി​ൽ

    ആ​ട്​ മോ​ഷ​ണം;13 പാ​കി​സ്​​താ​നി​ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്​​റ്റി​ൽ
    Listen to this Article

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: ആ​ട്​ മോ​ഷ​ണം പ​തി​വാ​ക്കി​യ 13 പാ​കി​സ്​​താ​നി​ക​ൾ​ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യി​ലെ ത്വാ​ഇ​ഫ്​ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ്​ പൊ​ലീ​സാ​ണ്​ അ​റ​സ്​​റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്​​ത​ത്.

    ഫാ​മു​ക​ളി​ലും വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ലും നി​ന്ന്​ ആ​ടു​ക​ളെ മോ​ഷ്​​ടി​ച്ച്​ ഇ​റ​ച്ചി​യാ​ക്കി​യും അ​ല്ലാ​തെ​യും വി​ൽ​പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്​ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ. പ്ര​വി​ശ്യാ ​പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഇ​വ​രെ അ​റ​സ്​​റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും അ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന് കൈ​മാ​റു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:PakistanisgulfnewsSaudi Arabia
    News Summary - Goat theft; 13 Pakistanis arrested
