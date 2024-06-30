Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    30 Jun 2024 10:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    30 Jun 2024 10:04 AM GMT

    സൗദിയിൽ പാചകവാതക വില കൂട്ടി

    ഒരു സിലിണ്ടറിന്​ രണ്ട്​ റിയാൽ കുടി
    Cylinder
    റിയാദ്​: രാജ്യത്ത്​ പാചകവാതക വില കൂട്ടി. സിലണ്ടർ ഒന്നിന്​ രണ്ട്​ റിയാൽ കൂടി വില 21.85 ആയി ഉയർന്നു. നാഷനൽ ഗ്യാസ്​ ആൻഡ്​ ഇൻഡസ്​ട്രിയലൈസേഷൻ കമ്പനി (ഗാസ്​കോ) ആണ്​ വില വർദ്ധന പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്​. ദ്രവീകൃത പെട്രോളിയം വാതകത്തി​െൻറ വില ദേശീയ ​പെട്രോളിയം കമ്പനിയായ അരാംകോ 9.5 ശതമാനം വർധിപ്പിച്ച്​ ലിറ്റ​റൊന്നിന്​ 1.04 റിയാലായി ഉയർത്തിയതിനെ തുടർന്നാണിത്​. സമീപകാലത്തെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ വർധനയാണിത്​.

    Gas cylinder Price Hike Saudi Arabia
    News Summary - Gas cylinder price increased in Saudi Arabia
