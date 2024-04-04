Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് മ​ദീ​ന...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 4 April 2024 2:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 April 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് മ​ദീ​ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    iftar meet conducted by Friends Madinah
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് മ​ദീ​ന സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ്

    മ​ദീ​ന: ക​ല, കാ​യി​ക, സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് മ​ദീ​ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മ​ദീ​ന​യി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ, സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രും മ​ദീ​ന ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളും വി​വി​ധ ക്ല​ബ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​ജ്മ​ൽ മൂ​ഴി​ക്ക​ൽ, നി​സാ​ർ മേ​പ്പ​യൂ​ർ, ഫൈ​സ​ൽ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ, യാ​സ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, ജ​ലീ​ൽ കു​റ്റ്യാ​ടി, അ​ൻ​ഫ​ൽ, ആ​ദി​ൽ, ഹ​ർ​ഷ​ദ്, ആ​സി​ഫ്, അ​ജ്മ​ൽ അ​ജൂ​സ്, അ​സ്ഹ​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. മ​ഹ്ഫൂ​സ് കു​ന്ദ​മം​ഗ​ലം സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ആ​ശി​ഖ് പൊ​ന്നാ​നി ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Iftar meetSaudi NewsRamadan 2024Friends Madinah
    News Summary - friends Madinah Iftar meet
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X