Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 13 March 2025 9:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 March 2025 9:07 AM IST

    ഫ്രൈ​ഡേ ക്ല​ബ് ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ഫ്രൈ​ഡേ ക്ല​ബ് ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    ഫ്രൈ​ഡേ ക്ല​ബ് ജി​ദ്ദ ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച​വ​ർ

    ജി​ദ്ദ: ഫ്രൈ​ഡേ ക്ല​ബ് ജി​ദ്ദ ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഖാ​ലി​ദ് ബി​ൻ വ​ലീ​ദ് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ 50-ഓ​ളം അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് തെ​ക്കേ​പ്പു​റം കു​ടും​ബി​നി​ക​ളു​ടെ സ്വാ​ദി​ഷ്​​ട​മാ​യ പ​ല​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ന് മാ​റ്റു​കൂ​ട്ടി. ഫ്രൈ​ഡേ ക്ല​ബ് സാ​ര​ഥി​ക​ളാ​യ പി.​എം.​അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ, കെ.​എം. സാ​ജി​ദ്, പി.​ഐ. കു​ഞ്ഞ​മ്മു, ഖ​ലീ​ൽ, ഹി​ഷാം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Iftar gatheringfriday clubRamadan 2025Saudi Arabian News
