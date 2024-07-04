Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 4 July 2024 3:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 July 2024 3:38 AM GMT

    സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ്​ ഇ​ന്ന്​

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് നൂ​റാ​ന മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെൻറ​റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്​​ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ അ​ഞ്ച്​ മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 10 വ​രെ. റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​രാ​യ ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​രു​ടെ സേ​വ​നം ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കും. ര​ക്ത​സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദം, ബി.​എം.​ഐ, ജി.​ആ​ർ.​ബി.​എ​സ്​ എ​ന്നീ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ളും ന​ട​ത്തും. ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​അ​വ​സ​രം എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും പ്ര​യോ​ജ​ന​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെൻറ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Medical CampSaudi News
    News Summary - Free Medical Camp today
