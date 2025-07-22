Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_right19.9 റി​യാ​ലി​ന്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 July 2025 10:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 July 2025 10:44 AM IST

    19.9 റി​യാ​ലി​ന് മും​ബൈ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​റ​ക്കാം; കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ നി​ര​ക്കു​മാ​യി സ​ലാം എ​യ​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    19.9 റി​യാ​ലി​ന് മും​ബൈ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​റ​ക്കാം; കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ നി​ര​ക്കു​മാ​യി സ​ലാം എ​യ​ർ
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ ബ​ജ​റ്റ് വി​മാ​ന​ക്ക​മ്പ​നി​യാ​യ സ​ലാം എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്കും ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശി​ലേ​ക്കും പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക നി​ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് സ​ലാം എ​യ​ർ മും​ബൈ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് 19.9 റി​യാ​ലും, ഡ​ൽ​ഹി, ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദ്, ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ, ചെ​ന്നൈ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് 21.9 റി​യാ​ലും, ല​ഖ്‌​നൗ​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് 29.9 റി​യാ​ലി​ന് ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കും. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശി​ലേ​ക്ക് ധാ​ക്ക, ചി​റ്റ​ഗോം​ഗ് എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് 39.9 റി​യാ​ലാ​ണ് നി​ര​ക്ക്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:salam airSaudi Arabia NewsMumbaiLow fares
    News Summary - Fly to Mumbai for 19.9 riyals; Salam Air with low fares
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X