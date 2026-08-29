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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightദമ്മാമിൽ ഇരുമ്പ്...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Aug 2026 9:57 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2026 9:57 PM IST

    ദമ്മാമിൽ ഇരുമ്പ് അവശിഷ്​ടങ്ങൾക്ക് തീപിടിത്തം

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    സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് തീ അണച്ചു
    ദമ്മാമിൽ ഇരുമ്പ് അവശിഷ്​ടങ്ങൾക്ക് തീപിടിത്തം
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    ദമ്മാമിൽ ഇരുമ്പ് അവശിഷ്​ടങ്ങളിൽ പടർന്നുപിടിച്ച തീ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് സേന അണച്ചപ്പോൾ

    ദമ്മാം: സൗദി കിഴക്കൻ പ്രവിശ്യയിലെ ദമ്മാമിൽ ഇരുമ്പ് അവശിഷ്​ടങ്ങളിൽ (സ്ക്രാപ്പ്) ഉണ്ടായ തീപിടിത്തം സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് സേന അണച്ചു. ശനിയാഴ്ചയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. വിവരമറിഞ്ഞ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയ ജനറൽ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ഓഫ് സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് സംഘം ഉടൻതന്നെ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം ആരംഭിക്കുകയും തീ പൂർണമായും നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. സംഭവത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കേറ്റിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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