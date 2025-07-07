Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    7 July 2025 8:55 AM IST
    7 July 2025 8:55 AM IST

    ഫ​ർ​ണി​ച്ച​ർ പ​ണി​ശാ​ല​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    fire breaks out
    റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ ഫ​ർ​ണിച്ച​ർ പ​ണി​ശാ​ല​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: ഫ​ർ​ണിച്ച​ർ പ​ണി​ശാ​ല​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്​​ച റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഫൈ​സ​ലി​യ ഡി​സ്​​ട്രി​ക്​​റ്റി​ലു​ള്ള ഫ​ർ​ണീ​ച്ച​ർ വ​ർ​ക്ക്​​ഷോ​പ്പി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​ഗ്​​നി​ബാ​ധ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ വേ​ഗ​മെ​ത്തി നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല. തീ ​മ​റ്റു​ള്ള ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ പ​ട​രാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സി​​ന്റെ ദ്രു​ത​ഗ​തി​യി​ലു​ള്ള പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​മാ​യി. തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച ഫ​ർ​ണീ​ച്ച​ർ പ​ണി​ശാ​ല പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ക​ത്തി​യ​മ​ർ​ന്നു.

    Gulf News, Furniture Factory, Saudi Arabia News, Fire breaks out
