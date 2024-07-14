Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    14 July 2024 2:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    14 July 2024 2:03 AM GMT

    മ​ദീ​ന മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം, ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല

    Fire Accident
    മ​ദീ​ന മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ വാ​ദി വ​ഈ​റ ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​ദീ​ന: മ​ദീ​ന വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​നു​ സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള​ വാ​ദി വ​ഈ​റ ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. പു​ല്ല്​ വ​ള​ർ​ന്ന പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം അ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യും ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ എ​ല്ലാ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച​താ​യി സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:fire accidentSaudi Arabia News
