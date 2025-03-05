Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightനാ​ട്ടി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 5 March 2025 7:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 March 2025 7:37 AM IST

    നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച ജ​യ​​ന്റെ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന് സ​ഹാ​യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച ജ​യ​​ന്റെ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന് സ​ഹാ​യം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജ​യ​​ന്റെ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം സ​ത്യ​ജി​ത് ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്നു

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: ന​വോ​ദ​യ എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​ച്ച് യൂ​നി​റ്റി​ൽ അം​ഗ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കെ നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച ജ​യ​​ന്റെ കു​ടും​ബ സ​ഹാ​യ ഫ​ണ്ട് എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​ച്ച് യൂ​നി​റ്റ്​ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ത്യ​ജി​ത് ചെ​ക്കാ​യി ജ​യ​​ന്റെ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന് വേ​ണ്ടി ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി.

    എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​ച്ച് കോ​ർ​ട്ട് ക്യാ​മ്പ് ക്ല​സ്റ്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ജു​ബൈ​ൽ റീ​ജ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഷാ​ജി​ദീ​ൻ നി​ല​മേ​ൽ, ഏ​രി​യ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക ക്ഷേ​മ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ സു​ബീ​ഷ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ, അ​നൂ​പ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് കൈ​മാ​റി. ഏ​രി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​ജ​യ് ആ​ലു​വ, ഏ​രി​യ ജോ​യ​ന്റ്​ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ഖാ​വ് സു​ജീ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Financial HelpSaudi Arabia News
    News Summary - financial help for jayans family
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X