Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 1:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 1:56 AM GMT

    ഫാ​രി​സ് ഫാ​മി​ലി ഗ്രൂ​പ് ഓ​ണാഘോ​ഷം

    onam 2024
    ജി​സാ​ൻ സ​ബി​യ​യി​ലെ പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ

    ഫാ​രി​സ് ഫാ​മി​ലി ഗ്രൂ​പ് ഓ​ണ​ാഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്

    ജി​സാ​ൻ: സൗ​ദി ജി​സാ​നി​ലെ സ​ബി​യ​യി​ലെ പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഫാ​രി​സ് ഫാ​മി​ലി ഗ്രൂ​പ് ഓ​ണ​ാഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​പാ​ടി ശം​സു പൂ​ക്കോ​ട്ടൂ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ് എ​ട​ശ്ശേ​രി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. അ​ലി അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ്, അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ് നെ​ട്ട​യം, ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്ത് ബാ​പ്പു കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ് കു​ന്നു​മ്മ​ൽ ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ, കാ​യി​ക പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ലെ മു​ഖ്യ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ണമാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Saudi Arabia NewsOnam 2024
    News Summary - Faris Family Group Onam celebration
