Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Sep 2024 4:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Sep 2024 6:45 AM GMT

    ടി.എസ്.എസ് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    പ്ര​വാ​സം മ​തി​യാ​ക്കി മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന സീത്തു​മോ​ന് ജി​ദ്ദ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സം​ഗ​മം യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ജി​ദ്ദ: ഒ​ന്ന​ര​പ്പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ട​ത്തെ പ്ര​വാ​സ​ത്തി​നു ശേ​ഷം മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സം​ഗ​മം (ടി.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ്) അം​ഗം സീത്തുമോ​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്​ ത​രു​ൺ ര​ത്നാ​ക​ര​ൻ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷ​രീ​ഫ് പ​ള്ളി​പ്പു​റം, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ഷാ​ഹി​ൻ ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ, ജോ.​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മൗ​ശ്മി ഷ​രീ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റി. യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പി​ന് സീത്തു​മോ​ൻ ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:FarewellSaudi Arabia News
