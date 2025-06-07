Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jun 2025 6:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jun 2025 6:50 AM IST

    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്​ ന​ൽ​കി

    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്​ ന​ൽ​കി
    ഷാ​ഹൂ​ൽ ഹ​മീ​ദ് എ​ട​വ​ണ്ണ​ക്ക് ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​ൽ ഖ​സ്സീം സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ബു​റൈ​ദ: പ്ര​വാ​സം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന ഷാ​ഹൂ​ൽ ഹ​മീ​ദ് എ​ട​വ​ണ്ണ​ക്ക് ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​ൽ ഖ​സ്സീം സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി യാ​ത്ര​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ തി​രൂ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    മു​ഖ്യ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി സ​ക്കീ​ർ പ​ത്ത​റ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ഫൈ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യാ​ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ സ​ല്ലൂ​ബ് വേ​ങ്ങ​ര, അ​മീ​സ് സ്വ​ലാ​ഹി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പി.​പി.​എം. അ​ശ്റ​ഫ് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും റ​ഹീം ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:OICCFarewellSaudi Arabia
