Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Feb 2024 3:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Feb 2024 3:24 AM GMT

    എ​ച്ച്.​എം.​ആ​ർ എ​വ​ർ​ഗ്രീ​ൻ എ​ഫ്.​സി ‘ഫാ​മി​ലി മീ​റ്റ്’

    യാം​ബു എ​ച്ച്.​എം.​ആ​ർ എ​വ​ർ​ഗ്രീ​ൻ എ​ഫ്.​സി​യു​ടെ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം നൗ​ഫ​ൽ കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ടി​ന് ക്ല​ബ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് നി​സാ​ർ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു
    യാം​ബു: എ​ച്ച്.​എം.​ആ​ർ എ​വ​ർ​ഗ്രീ​ൻ എ​ഫ്.​സി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക്ല​ബി​ലെ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ‘ഫാ​മി​ലി മീ​റ്റ്’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഫൈ​സ​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് (ഫാ​റാ​ബി) ക്ല​ബി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും ഭാ​വി പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യെ​ത്തി​യ എ​ച്ച്.​എം.​ആ​ർ ക​മ്പ​നി മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ നൗ​ഫ​ൽ കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ടി​ന് ക്ല​ബി​ന്റെ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് നി​സാ​ർ കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് കൈ​മാ​റി. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ​യും ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഷ​മീ​ൽ മ​മ്പാ​ട് ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Family meetSaudi news
